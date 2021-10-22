Why is Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) up 72.47% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC), which is $2.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.15 after opening rate of $3.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.96 before closing at $3.07.Recently in News on September 16, 2021, Broadway Financial Corporation Reports Board Change. Broadway Financial Corporation (“Broadway” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ Capital Market: BYFC), today announced that on September 15, 2021, Mr. Jack T. Thompson submitted his resignation from the Board of the Company and its subsidiary, City First Bank, National Association (“City First”) for personal professional reasons, effective at 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time on September 15, 2021. The resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any of its affiliates on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices. You can read further details here

Broadway Financial Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.28 on 09/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.76 for the same time period, recorded on 05/06/21.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) full year performance was 72.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Broadway Financial Corporation shares are logging -31.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.57 and $4.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 791904 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) recorded performance in the market was 65.95%, having the revenues showcasing 6.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 127.31M, as it employees total of 62 workers.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Broadway Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.17, with a change in the price was noted +0.29. In a similar fashion, Broadway Financial Corporation posted a movement of +11.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 954,232 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BYFC is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Broadway Financial Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.31%, alongside a boost of 72.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.23% during last recorded quarter.