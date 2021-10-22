Recent Change of 5.51% in the Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) is priced at $18.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.00 and reached a high price of $18.0899, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.96. The stock touched a low price of $17.89.Recently in News on October 20, 2021, Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Archaea Energy Inc. (“Archaea” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LFG) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021 after the market closes. Archaea will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 to discuss third quarter results. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rice Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -7.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.62 and $20.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 601467 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) recorded performance in the market was 65.84%, having the revenues showcasing 8.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.04B.

Analysts verdict on Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Rice Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.38, with a change in the price was noted +3.38. In a similar fashion, Rice Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +21.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 159,400 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LFG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rice Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rice Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.84%. The shares increased approximately by 2.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.45% during last recorded quarter.