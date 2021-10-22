Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) market price of $4.91 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE). It is currently valued at $4.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.20, after setting-off with the price of $4.94. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.94 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.04.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, Integrated Media Technology Limited Enters US$11 Million Conditional Agreement to Acquire an Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Company. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today the signing of a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Magnum International Holdings Limited (“Magnum”), for US$11 million which will be paid by the issuance of 3,630,360 ordinary shares in the Company at US$3.03 per share. The acquisition of Magnum by the Company is conditional on, and amongst other conditions, a satisfactory due diligence (at the sole determination of the Company), on the legal and financial affairs of Magnum. Pursuant to the Agreement, the long stop date to complete this transaction shall be within 3 months from the date of the Agreement. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.67 on 03/23/21, with the lowest value was $3.31 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was 25.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging -53.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $10.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 800290 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was 29.23%, having the revenues showcasing 31.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.54M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Integrated Media Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.50, with a change in the price was noted +0.81. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of +18.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 792,826 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Integrated Media Technology Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.15%, alongside a boost of 25.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.25% during last recorded quarter.