Here is why WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) recent weekly performance of -4.30% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF). It is currently valued at $15.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.57, after setting-off with the price of $15.37. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.22.Recently in News on October 21, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc., a business development company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WHF), today announced that it has priced an underwritten primary offering of 1,900,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.81 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $29.1 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions payable by the Company and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company’s investment adviser has agreed to bear a portion of the underwriting discounts and commissions in connection with the offering of shares by the Company. The Company is not obligated to repay any of the amounts paid by the investment adviser. In addition, in connection with this proposed offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 285,000 shares of common stock to cover overallotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.72 on 04/13/21, with the lowest value was $13.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) full year performance was 42.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are logging -9.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.91 and $16.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1151224 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) recorded performance in the market was 11.32%, having the revenues showcasing -0.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 312.06M.

Market experts do have their say about WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the WhiteHorse Finance Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.49, with a change in the price was noted -0.57. In a similar fashion, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. posted a movement of -3.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 63,900 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)

Raw Stochastic average of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of WhiteHorse Finance Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.60%, alongside a boost of 42.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -4.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.66% during last recorded quarter.