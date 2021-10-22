Here is why Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 1.87%

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is priced at $65.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $64.55 and reached a high price of $65.71, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $63.83. The stock touched a low price of $64.22.Recently in News on October 20, 2021, Rexford Industrial Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the “Company” or “Rexford Industrial”) (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties within Southern California infill markets, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.71 on 10/21/21, with the lowest value was $45.90 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) full year performance was 35.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares are logging 2.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.90 and $63.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1734819 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) recorded performance in the market was 32.97%, having the revenues showcasing 6.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.18B, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.79, with a change in the price was noted +9.71. In a similar fashion, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. posted a movement of +17.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 911,614 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REXR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.23%, alongside a boost of 35.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 7.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.84% during last recorded quarter.