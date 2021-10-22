Here is why HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.05%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), which is $260.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $260.18 after opening rate of $255.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $249.87 before closing at $250.86.Recently in News on October 19, 2021, HCA Healthcare to Host Third Annual “Crush the Crisis” National Opioid Take Back Day on October 23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that it will host its third annual national opioid take back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications on Saturday, October 23, 2021. You can read further details here

HCA Healthcare Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $263.92 on 09/17/21, with the lowest value was $156.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) full year performance was 91.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HCA Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -1.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $121.91 and $263.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1871983 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) recorded performance in the market was 58.09%, having the revenues showcasing 4.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 81.76B, as it employees total of 127000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the HCA Healthcare Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 236.93, with a change in the price was noted +44.13. In a similar fashion, HCA Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of +20.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,346,265 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Raw Stochastic average of HCA Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of HCA Healthcare Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.40%, alongside a boost of 91.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.64% during last recorded quarter.