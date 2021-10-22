Gear up for the change! On Holding AG (ONON) has hit the volume of 1292117

On Holding AG (ONON) is priced at $33.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $31.18 and reached a high price of $33.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $31.36. The stock touched a low price of $31.18.Recently in News on September 14, 2021, On Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering. Swiss performance sportswear brand On announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,100,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. On is offering 25,442,391 Class A ordinary shares and certain selling shareholders are offering 5,657,609 Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, On and the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,665,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2021 under the symbol “ONON.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, On Holding AG shares are logging -17.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.10 and $40.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1292117 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the On Holding AG (ONON) recorded performance in the market was -3.69%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.38B, as it employees total of 883 workers.

The Analysts eye on On Holding AG (ONON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the On Holding AG a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONON is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Technical rundown of On Holding AG (ONON)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.36%.

Considering, the past performance of On Holding AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.69%. The shares increased approximately by 14.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.71% in the period of the last 30 days.