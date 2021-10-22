Gear up for the change! Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has hit the volume of 1437760

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP), which is $5.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.67 after opening rate of $5.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.35 before closing at $5.82.Recently in News on August 11, 2021, Copel reports adjusted EBITDA of R$ 1.4 billion in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, reached R$1,433.2 million in 2Q21, up by 47.1% over the R$974.4 million reported in 2Q20. Such growth was mainly due to (i) the sale of 507 GWh of energy produced by TPP Araucária (“UEGA”) in 2Q21 (no energy was dispatched in 2Q20); and (ii) higher revenue from the “availability of the power grid (TUSD/TUST)”, mainly due to the 12.2% growth of the distributor’s grid market, higher yield on transmission assets because of a rise in IPCA in 2Q21 the periodic tariff review applied on transmission contracts. These events were partially offset by higher costs with “electricity purchased for resale”, due to the worsening of the water situation in June and the increase in the average difference settlement price – PLD (south) in 2Q21 (R$233.36 compared to R$75.47 in 2Q20). You can read further details here

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) full year performance was 2.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are logging -22.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.91 and $7.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1437760 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) recorded performance in the market was -20.69%, having the revenues showcasing -1.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.86B, as it employees total of 6593 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.00, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL posted a movement of -7.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 842,471 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELP is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical breakdown of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.82%, alongside a boost of 2.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.75% during last recorded quarter.