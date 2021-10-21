Time to Buy Beat-Down PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) was valued at $15.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.26 while reaching the peak value of $15.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.09. The stock current value is $15.63.Recently in News on September 16, 2021, PBF Energy to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

PBF Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.78 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $6.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) full year performance was 178.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PBF Energy Inc. shares are logging -16.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 284.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.06 and $18.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2705875 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) recorded performance in the market was 120.14%, having the revenues showcasing 67.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.89B, as it employees total of 3729 workers.

Analysts verdict on PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the PBF Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.36, with a change in the price was noted -0.51. In a similar fashion, PBF Energy Inc. posted a movement of -3.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,319,742 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBF is recording 2.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.82.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.71%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PBF Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 120.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.15%, alongside a boost of 178.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.34% during last recorded quarter.