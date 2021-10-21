Time to Buy Beat-Down Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bon Natural Life Limited (BON). It is currently valued at $7.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.77, after setting-off with the price of $7.63. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.86.Recently in News on September 9, 2021, Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Strategic Cooperation with Chongqing Jingfubao to Penetrate Consumer Market. Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) (“BON” or the “Company”), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced that its principle operating entity has entered into a memorandum of understanding for a strategic cooperation agreement to be executed in the near future (the “Agreement”) with Chongqing Jingfubao Trading Co., Limited (“JFB”) to provide multichannel marketing and sales solutions for BON’s proprietary human microbiome based products intended to improve digestive and intestinal health, and immunity-boosting on September 8, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bon Natural Life Limited shares are logging -58.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.51 and $17.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1932367 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) recorded performance in the market was 1.94%, having the revenues showcasing -40.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.81M, as it employees total of 87 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BON is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical breakdown of Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)

Raw Stochastic average of Bon Natural Life Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.86%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bon Natural Life Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.94%. The shares increased approximately by 28.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.33% during last recorded quarter.