Recent Change of -4.84% in the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is priced at $2.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.12 and reached a high price of $3.1699, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.10. The stock touched a low price of $2.87.Recently in News on October 19, 2021, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Dissolves the VIE Structure. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that its indirectly wholly owned Chinese subsidiary, E-Home Household Service Technology Co., Ltd. (“E-Home WFOE”), has exercised the options to acquire 100% equity interests of each of Fuzhou Bangchang Technology Co. Ltd. (“Fuzhou Bangchang”) and Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Area E Home Service Co., Ltd. (“E-Home Pingtan”), two variable interest entities (“VIEs”) of the Company from the shareholders of the VIEs. Mr. Wenshan Xie (“Mr. Xie”), the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, beneficially owns more than 50% of each of the VIEs. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares are logging -96.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.13 and $80.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1397035 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) recorded performance in the market was -94.54%, having the revenues showcasing -86.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 101.69M, as it employees total of 380 workers.

Analysts verdict on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.53, with a change in the price was noted -34.65. In a similar fashion, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited posted a movement of -92.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,570,844 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EJH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.51%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.54%. The shares increased approximately by 8.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -86.33% during last recorded quarter.