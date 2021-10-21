Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.37

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK), which is $23.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.47 after opening rate of $21.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.66 before closing at $21.62.Recently in News on October 18, 2021, Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates For 8-K Filing and Earnings Call. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”) announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Jim Brickman, Green Brick’s CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. The call will be webcast on the Company’s website at greenbrickpartners.com/reporting. You can read further details here

Green Brick Partners Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.03 on 05/03/21, with the lowest value was $18.27 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) full year performance was 21.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Green Brick Partners Inc. shares are logging -15.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.70 and $28.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4451901 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) recorded performance in the market was 2.70%, having the revenues showcasing 6.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.23B, as it employees total of 440 workers.

The Analysts eye on Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Green Brick Partners Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.12, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, Green Brick Partners Inc. posted a movement of +1.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 427,355 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRBK is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Technical rundown of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)

Raw Stochastic average of Green Brick Partners Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.86%.

Considering, the past performance of Green Brick Partners Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.64%, alongside a boost of 21.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.03% during last recorded quarter.