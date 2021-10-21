Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.41

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), which is $0.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9829 after opening rate of $0.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8304 before closing at $0.83.Recently in News on October 18, 2021, Check-Cap Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity and Production Line to Support U.S. Pivotal Study Initiation. Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), today announced the expansion of C-Scan’s manufacturing capacity and on-premise production line, as well as the remediation of technical issues from a single source supplier. The significant expansion of the Company’s production line is intended to support its U.S. pivotal study, expected to commence towards the end of Q1 2022. You can read further details here

Check-Cap Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.4900 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $0.6671 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) full year performance was 164.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Check-Cap Ltd. shares are logging -78.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 290.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $4.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2915436 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) recorded performance in the market was 106.52%, having the revenues showcasing -16.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.45M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

The Analysts eye on Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Check-Cap Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1498, with a change in the price was noted -0.65. In a similar fashion, Check-Cap Ltd. posted a movement of -40.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,201,348 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHEK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

Raw Stochastic average of Check-Cap Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.49%.

Considering, the past performance of Check-Cap Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 106.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.91%, alongside a boost of 164.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.67% during last recorded quarter.