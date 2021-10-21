Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.95

At the end of the latest market close, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) was valued at $13.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.84 while reaching the peak value of $12.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.39. The stock current value is $11.60.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 3 Topline Results for Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution 0.02% Clinical Trial in Japan. Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution 0.02% Once Daily Demonstrated Superiority to Ripasudil 0.4% Twice Daily. You can read further details here

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.30 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $11.00 for the same time period, recorded on 09/16/21.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) full year performance was 27.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -45.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.01 and $21.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1723795 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) recorded performance in the market was -14.14%, having the revenues showcasing -25.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 552.04M, as it employees total of 365 workers.

Specialists analysis on Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.70, with a change in the price was noted -4.69. In a similar fashion, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -28.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 599,805 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI)

Raw Stochastic average of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.91%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.76%, alongside a boost of 27.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.31% during last recorded quarter.