Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Profit Margins posted 11.00% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) was valued at $8.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.24 while reaching the peak value of $8.275 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.12. The stock current value is $8.21.Recently in News on July 27, 2021, 2Q21 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.. Telefônica Brasil – (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 2Q21. You can read further details here

Telefonica Brasil S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) full year performance was 11.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares are logging -11.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.83 and $9.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2875464 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) recorded performance in the market was -4.68%, having the revenues showcasing 4.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.66B, as it employees total of 32759 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Telefonica Brasil S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.27, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, Telefonica Brasil S.A. posted a movement of -3.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,093,188 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VIV is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical breakdown of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonica Brasil S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Telefonica Brasil S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.39%, alongside a boost of 11.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.05% during last recorded quarter.

