Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) was up 7.30%

At the end of the latest market close, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) was valued at $2.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.90 while reaching the peak value of $2.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.76. The stock current value is $3.02.Recently in News on October 19, 2021, First Wave BioPharma Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Phase 2a PASSPORT Trial of FW-ICI-AC as Treatment for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis. First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ:FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed the Investigational New Drug (IND) application and provided a “Study May Proceed” letter for the Company’s Phase 2a PASSPORT trial investigating FW-ICI-AC as a treatment for Grade 1 and Grade 2 colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients receiving treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). FW-ICI-AC is a proprietary oral immediate-release tablet formulation of niclosamide, a prescription small molecule with anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties. You can read further details here

First Wave BioPharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.30 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $2.61 for the same time period, recorded on 10/07/21.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) full year performance was -63.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares are logging -88.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.61 and $26.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15062856 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) recorded performance in the market was -71.03%, having the revenues showcasing -62.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.21M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the First Wave BioPharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.96, with a change in the price was noted -5.22. In a similar fashion, First Wave BioPharma Inc. posted a movement of -61.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 601,005 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FWBI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI)

Raw Stochastic average of First Wave BioPharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.26%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of First Wave BioPharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.70%, alongside a downfall of -63.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.02% during last recorded quarter.