Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) market price of $4.31 offers the impression of an exciting value play – Invest Chronicle
Home  »  News   »  Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) market price of $4.31 off...

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) market price of $4.31 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN). It is currently valued at $4.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.05, after setting-off with the price of $3.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.94.Recently in News on August 25, 2021, Jiayin Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results. — Second Quarter Total Loan Origination Volume grew 153.0% to RMB5,663 million –. You can read further details here

Jiayin Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.95 on 03/22/21, with the lowest value was $3.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) full year performance was 22.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jiayin Group Inc. shares are logging -71.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.66 and $14.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1438763 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) recorded performance in the market was 29.18%, having the revenues showcasing -16.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 210.08M, as it employees total of 894 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jiayin Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.54, with a change in the price was noted -1.69. In a similar fashion, Jiayin Group Inc. posted a movement of -28.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 357,317 in trading volumes.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy << 

Technical breakdown of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Jiayin Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jiayin Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.14%, alongside a boost of 22.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.53% during last recorded quarter.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Posts

Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm. Therefore in this video, we have compiled the five best crypto stocks to Buy now with long-term growth for those who feel unsafe investing in digital coins. Bitcoin and other Altcoins are always risky investments, and Crypto stocks are best for those who are ambiguous about crypto coins. Cryptocurrency stocks have become a way for many investors to gain exposure to digital currencies. There are not many crypto stocks that you can find with long-term upside. The team at stocks telegraph has chosen five cryptocurrency stocks to provide you with the right metrics, fundamentals, and developments to look for in crypto stocks. The cryptocurrency stocks to invest in 2021 we have mentioned in this video are exciting as we advance. The crypto industry is getting more exposure, and the regulatory environment is also better than a few years ago. According to ‘The Wall Street Journal,’ the Federal Reserve will be releasing a paper exploring the use of central bank digital currencies in the U.S. economy. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:21 - Coinbase (COIN Stock) 3:21 - Riot Blockchain (RIOT Stock) 5:51 - Marathon Patent Group (MARA Stock) 8:11 - CME Group (CME Stock) 10:24 - PayPal (PYPL Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Coinbase: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/COIN/ Riot Blockchain: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RIOT/ Marathon Patent Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MARA/ CME Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CME/ PayPal: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PYPL/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CryptoStocks, #Bitcoin, #Investing
Five Best Crypto Stocks To Buy Now With Long-Term Growth | Cryptocurrency Stocks To Invest In 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_70sX26beFgI
There are some attractive stocks under $10 to buy in 2021. We bring you some of the best stocks to buy under $10 in 2021 with high returns in the coming years. Investing in stocks under $10 is the best way to start your journey in the stock market. Therefore, stocks telegraph brings you the top five stocks to invest under $10 with huge returns. There's risk involved in any investment, and investing in small prices stocks is risky. However, if you accept the risks of buying out-of-favor assets, there are winners to be found if you are careful. We have compiled the best stocks under $10. You don't need to break your bank account to buy these stocks. In this video, we have mainly focused on stocks driven by technological advancement. Investors are always keen to know more about the perfect stocks. Therefore, we bring you the five best stocks under $10 that hold high near-term potential. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:00- Zix Corporation (ZIXI Stock) 3:01- BIT Mining (BTCM Stock) 5:25- Energy Transfer (ET Stock) 7:52- DatChat Inc (DATS Stock) 9:58- Autoscope Technologies (AATC Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Zix Corporation: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZIXI/ BIT Mining: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BTCM/ Energy Transfer: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ET/ DatChat Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DATS/ Autoscope Technologies: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AATC/ ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StockUnder$10, #Investing, #Stocks
Best Stocks To Buy Under $10 in 2021 | Top Five Stocks To Invest Under $10 With Huge Returns
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_C-2YlCSdD-s
E-commerce is the future, and we have many companies in the sector with tremendous upside in the long term. So, we bring you 3 best E-commerce stocks to buy In 2021 with long-term growth. These are exciting times, and investors have the opportunity to analyze the best e-commerce stocks and hold them for an extended period. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the top E-commerce stocks to invest in. In this video, we have discussed the best E-commerce stocks to buy now for the long term. E-commerce stocks are considered a good investment. Therefore, it opens up a vital opportunity for investors to know more about E-commerce stocks. Many of you might think that the growth of the e-commerce industry might decelerate once the pandemic slows down. But that is not the case, the e-business has already proven its worth before the pandemic, and it will only grow with more competition in the market. _____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:25- Alibaba Group (BABA Stock) 4:03- Etsy Inc (ETSY Stock) 6:57- eBay (EBAY Stock) ______________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Alibaba Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BABA/ Etsy Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ETSY/ eBay Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EBAY/ ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Ecommerce, #Investing, #Stocks
3 Best E-Commerce Stocks To Buy In 2021| Top E-Commerce Stocks To Invest In
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_rpxxK8UiJms
Load More... Subscribe

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free
Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2021 © All rights Reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam