Boiling and ready to burst as Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) last month performance was 0.90%

At the end of the latest market close, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) was valued at $26.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.26 while reaching the peak value of $29.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $26.73. The stock current value is $30.95.Recently in News on September 30, 2021, Olema Oncology Announces Trials in Progress Poster on OP-1250 at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced a poster presentation on OP-1250, a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD) being developed for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and other women’s cancers, at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held virtually from October 7-10, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -48.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.41 and $60.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 986626 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) recorded performance in the market was -44.26%, having the revenues showcasing 2.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.05B, as it employees total of 36 workers.

Specialists analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.48, with a change in the price was noted +2.94. In a similar fashion, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +10.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 295,918 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OLMA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)

Raw Stochastic average of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.26%. The shares increased approximately by -7.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.10% during last recorded quarter.