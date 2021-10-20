Analysts Mean recommendation for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) was 2.80: Is this the key time?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is priced at $8.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.81 and reached a high price of $8.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.23. The stock touched a low price of $8.145.Recently in News on October 15, 2021, Buenaventura Announces Temporary Suspension of Production at Uchucchacua Mine. Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that the Company has submitted a request to the Peruvian minister for mines and energy (MINEM) for the temporary suspension of mining and ore processing activities at its Uchucchacua mine. Operations were previously suspended due to a local community strike initiated on September 13, 2021, announced by the Company on September 21, 2021. Buenaventura has requested an extended suspension of operations as it has identified an important opportunity to meaningfully improve efficiency and profitability at its Uchucchacua operations. Mining and ore processing activities will therefore be suspended until the Company’s related goals and objectives have been fully achieved. You can read further details here

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.83 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $6.11 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) full year performance was -32.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are logging -35.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.11 and $13.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1031329 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) recorded performance in the market was -32.49%, having the revenues showcasing -4.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.10B, as it employees total of 2043 workers.

The Analysts eye on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.26, with a change in the price was noted -2.84. In a similar fashion, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted a movement of -24.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,127,301 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BVN is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical rundown of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Raw Stochastic average of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.60%.

Considering, the past performance of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.92%, alongside a downfall of -32.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.86% during last recorded quarter.