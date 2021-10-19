Recent Change of 8.15% in the Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), which is $57.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $59.07 after opening rate of $53.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $53.00 before closing at $53.03.Recently in News on October 6, 2021, Dutch Bros and its customers raise more than $695K for local youth. On Friday, Sept. 10, Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers raised $695,235 for local youth organizations dedicated to providing resources for education, extracurricular activities and other needs. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dutch Bros Inc. shares are logging -7.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.42 and $62.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2718264 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) recorded performance in the market was 56.35%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.77B, as it employees total of 7876 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dutch Bros Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Dutch Bros Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.35%. The shares increased approximately by 17.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.69% in the period of the last 30 days.