Recent Change of -1.81% in the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), which is $1.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.16 after opening rate of $1.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.12 before closing at $1.13.Recently in News on October 6, 2021, McEwen Mining: Q3 2021 Production Results. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reports consolidated production for Q3 2021 was 32,100 gold ounces and 792,000 silver ounces, or 42,900 gold equivalent ounces(1)(“GEOs”), compared to 30,400 GEOs in Q3 2020. Consolidated production for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is 114,300 GEOs, compared to 85,700 GEOs during the same period in 2020. 2021 production is trending towards the midpoint of the guidance range for the year. You can read further details here

McEwen Mining Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7100 on 06/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) full year performance was 4.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, McEwen Mining Inc. shares are logging -35.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $1.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1964019 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) recorded performance in the market was 14.72%, having the revenues showcasing 0.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 536.75M, as it employees total of 377 workers.

Market experts do have their say about McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2184, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, McEwen Mining Inc. posted a movement of -23.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,809,049 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MUX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical breakdown of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Raw Stochastic average of McEwen Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of McEwen Mining Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.59%, alongside a boost of 4.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.89% during last recorded quarter.