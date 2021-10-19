Here is why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) recent weekly performance of 0.53% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Rio Tinto Group (RIO) was valued at $70.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $70.00 while reaching the peak value of $70.41 and lowest value recorded on the day was $69.47. The stock current value is $70.73.Recently in News on October 18, 2021, Rio Tinto Executive changes. Peter Toth, Group executive, Strategy and Development, has accepted a new position outside of Rio Tinto. You can read further details here

Rio Tinto Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $95.97 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $64.24 for the same time period, recorded on 09/20/21.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) full year performance was 20.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rio Tinto Group shares are logging -24.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.65 and $93.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1292432 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rio Tinto Group (RIO) recorded performance in the market was -3.67%, having the revenues showcasing -11.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.46B, as it employees total of 47500 workers.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Rio Tinto Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 78.66, with a change in the price was noted -17.27. In a similar fashion, Rio Tinto Group posted a movement of -19.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,781,069 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIO is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.10%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rio Tinto Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.34%, alongside a boost of 20.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.94% during last recorded quarter.