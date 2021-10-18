Why is The Coca-Cola Company (KO) up 8.98% from the day 1 this year? – Invest Chronicle
Home  »  Industry   »  Why is The Coca-Cola Company (KO) up 8.98% from th...

Why is The Coca-Cola Company (KO) up 8.98% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) was valued at $54.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $54.64 while reaching the peak value of $54.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $54.285. The stock current value is $54.48.Recently in News on October 11, 2021, The Coca-Cola Company Announces ESG Presentation for Investors. The Coca-Cola Company today announced that Bea Perez, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Officer, and Henrique Braun, President of the Latin America operating unit of The Coca-Cola Company, will discuss the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities during a webcast with investors on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

The Coca-Cola Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.56 on 07/21/21, with the lowest value was $48.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) full year performance was 8.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Coca-Cola Company shares are logging -5.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.30 and $57.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17772535 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Coca-Cola Company (KO) recorded performance in the market was -0.66%, having the revenues showcasing -2.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 235.73B, as it employees total of 80300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Coca-Cola Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.36, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, The Coca-Cola Company posted a movement of -0.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,231,137 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KO is recording 1.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.79.

Technical breakdown of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Raw Stochastic average of The Coca-Cola Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.95%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Coca-Cola Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.89%, alongside a boost of 8.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.24% during last recorded quarter.

