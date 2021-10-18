Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.01M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) was valued at $390.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $385.00 while reaching the peak value of $401.4899 and lowest value recorded on the day was $380.60. The stock current value is $379.40.Recently in News on October 14, 2021, Upstart to Report Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on November 9, 2021. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced today that its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the third quarter 2021 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Upstart Holdings Inc. shares are logging -5.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1578.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.61 and $401.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4353356 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) recorded performance in the market was 857.06%, having the revenues showcasing 238.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.53B, as it employees total of 554 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Upstart Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 198.74, with a change in the price was noted +231.80. In a similar fashion, Upstart Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +158.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,195,556 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UPST is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Raw Stochastic average of Upstart Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Upstart Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 857.06%. The shares increased approximately by 25.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 238.31% during last recorded quarter.