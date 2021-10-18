Recent Change of 8.24% in the Volcon Inc. (VLCN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) is priced at $8.28 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.60 and reached a high price of $8.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.65. The stock touched a low price of $7.53.Recently in News on October 11, 2021, Volcon ePowersports Announces $4,200,000 in Reservations and $1,700,000 in Potential Orders for Its Fat-tire Grunt Motorcycle and Begins Shipments to Customers. Volcon celebrates first customer shipments of Grunt two-wheeled model. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Volcon Inc. shares are logging -46.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.91 and $15.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 599034 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Volcon Inc. (VLCN) recorded performance in the market was -23.76%.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) in the eye of market guru’s

Volcon Inc. (VLCN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Volcon Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.76%.