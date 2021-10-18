Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 7.18M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), which is $18.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.74 after opening rate of $15.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.62 before closing at $15.96.Recently in News on October 18, 2021, Peabody Reports Preliminary Results For Quarter Ended September 30, 2021. Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2021. The Company expects to report third quarter revenue of $670 to $690 million, net of $238 million of unrealized mark-to-market losses related to forward pricing hedges; net loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes of $55 to $75 million; net loss attributable to common stockholders of $40 to $60 million; and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $280 to $290 million. Peabody posted $193 million of cash margin in support of forward pricing contracts ending the quarter with $587.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and has retired senior secured debt of nearly $250 million year-to-date as of October 15, 2021. You can read further details here

Peabody Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.83 on 09/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) full year performance was 861.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Peabody Energy Corporation shares are logging -7.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2189.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $19.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6953062 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) recorded performance in the market was 562.24%, having the revenues showcasing 79.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.98B, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Peabody Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.26, with a change in the price was noted +12.25. In a similar fashion, Peabody Energy Corporation posted a movement of +216.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,593,609 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTU is recording 1.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.48.

Technical breakdown of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Raw Stochastic average of Peabody Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Peabody Energy Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 562.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 313.47%, alongside a boost of 861.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 79.93% during last recorded quarter.