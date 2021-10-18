Boiling and ready to burst as Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) last month performance was -20.35%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It is currently valued at $1.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.46, after setting-off with the price of $1.19. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.19 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.27.Recently in News on October 15, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Camber Energy, Inc. – CEI. Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CEI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8500 on 09/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was 37.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -71.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 315.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 202748723 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was 48.38%, having the revenues showcasing 186.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 80.08M.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9389, with a change in the price was noted +0.80. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of +141.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 123,096,047 in trading volumes.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.78%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Camber Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 96.50%, alongside a boost of 37.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -19.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 186.31% during last recorded quarter.