Analysts Mean recommendation for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) was 1.80: Is this the key time?

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is priced at $18.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.86 and reached a high price of $20.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.40. The stock touched a low price of $18.00.Recently in News on September 30, 2021, Aemetis Signs Offtake Agreement with Delta Air Lines for 250 Million Gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. via NewMediaWire — Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced today that an offtake agreement has been signed with Delta Air Lines for 250 million gallons of blended fuel containing sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) to be delivered over the 10 year term of the agreement. The aggregate value of the agreement is estimated to be more than $1 billion, including LCFS, RFS, 45Q and tax credits. You can read further details here

Aemetis Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.44 on 03/24/21, with the lowest value was $2.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) full year performance was 408.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aemetis Inc. shares are logging -34.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 818.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.96 and $27.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2744413 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) recorded performance in the market was 623.29%, having the revenues showcasing 95.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 646.56M, as it employees total of 164 workers.

Specialists analysis on Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aemetis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.51, with a change in the price was noted +6.74. In a similar fashion, Aemetis Inc. posted a movement of +59.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,144,980 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.64%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 623.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.54%, alongside a boost of 408.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 95.34% during last recorded quarter.