Time to Buy Beat-Down Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT). It is currently valued at $4.84. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.93, after setting-off with the price of $4.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.17.Recently in News on October 14, 2021, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Announces Share Repurchase Plan. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program whereby the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares over the next twelve calendar months. You can read further details here

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.99 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $4.01 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) full year performance was -18.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd shares are logging -74.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.01 and $18.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 563972 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) recorded performance in the market was -6.02%, having the revenues showcasing -28.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 334.83M, as it employees total of 1182 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Viomi Technology Co. Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.20, with a change in the price was noted -2.46. In a similar fashion, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd posted a movement of -33.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 309,014 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VIOT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT)

Raw Stochastic average of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.34%, alongside a downfall of -18.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.51% during last recorded quarter.