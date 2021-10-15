Time to Buy Beat-Down DatChat Inc. (DATS) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, DatChat Inc. (DATS) was valued at $11.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.217 while reaching the peak value of $12.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.32. The stock current value is $11.27.Recently in News on October 15, 2021, DatChat to Run National Marketing Campaign on Barstool Sports. DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, today announced a multi-channel, national marketing campaign across the Barstool Sports brand and select franchises. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DatChat Inc. shares are logging -39.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 240.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $18.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10149840 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DatChat Inc. (DATS) recorded performance in the market was 250.58%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 141.84M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DatChat Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DATS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

DatChat Inc. (DATS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.89%.

If we look into the earlier routines of DatChat Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 250.58%. The shares increased approximately by 49.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 67.22% in the period of the last 30 days.