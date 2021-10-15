Reason’s why GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $42.57

At the end of the latest market close, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) was valued at $42.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $43.03 while reaching the peak value of $44.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $42.74. The stock current value is $43.00.Recently in News on October 13, 2021, GoodRx Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s digital resource for healthcare, today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. GoodRx management will hold a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. Prior to the call, GoodRx will issue a press release containing a link to a shareholder letter and the Company’s third quarter 2021 financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. You can read further details here

GoodRx Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.67 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $26.66 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) full year performance was -16.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares are logging -27.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.66 and $59.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1726233 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) recorded performance in the market was 6.59%, having the revenues showcasing 45.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.72B, as it employees total of 450 workers.

Market experts do have their say about GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the GoodRx Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.19, with a change in the price was noted +10.55. In a similar fashion, GoodRx Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +32.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,749,530 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GDRX is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.80.

Technical breakdown of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Raw Stochastic average of GoodRx Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of GoodRx Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.74%, alongside a downfall of -16.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.12% during last recorded quarter.