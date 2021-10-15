Morgan Stanley (MS) Profit Margins posted 23.10% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Morgan Stanley (MS) was valued at $101.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $101.22 while reaching the peak value of $101.58 and lowest value recorded on the day was $97.81. The stock current value is $102.98.Recently in News on October 14, 2021, Lemor Development Group Receives Equity Investment from TruFund’s Impact Developers Fund to Accelerate Growth. TruFund Financial Services, Inc. (“TruFund”), a Community Development Financial Institution located in New York City today announced that it has made an equity investment in Lemor Development Group, LLC, a Black-owned real estate development firm headquartered in New York, NY that specializes in the development and management of affordable and workforce housing. The preferred equity investment will support critical aspects of Lemor’s strategic growth plan, specifically allowing the firm to leverage increased liquidity, fund affordable/workforce housing project development, and grow internal capacity. You can read further details here

Morgan Stanley had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $105.95 on 09/28/21, with the lowest value was $66.85 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Morgan Stanley (MS) full year performance was 99.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Morgan Stanley shares are logging -2.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.55 and $105.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4897199 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Morgan Stanley (MS) recorded performance in the market was 47.40%, having the revenues showcasing 10.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 182.01B, as it employees total of 72000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Morgan Stanley (MS)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Morgan Stanley a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 96.84, with a change in the price was noted +13.76. In a similar fashion, Morgan Stanley posted a movement of +15.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,890,365 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MS is recording 6.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.21.

Technical rundown of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.87%.

Considering, the past performance of Morgan Stanley, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.53%, alongside a boost of 99.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.70% during last recorded quarter.