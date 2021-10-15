Gear up for the change! Plantronics Inc. (POLY) has hit the volume of 654717

At the end of the latest market close, Plantronics Inc. (POLY) was valued at $26.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $26.51 while reaching the peak value of $28.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $26.40. The stock current value is $28.52.Recently in News on October 13, 2021, Poly Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release. Poly (NYSE: POLY) today announced it expects to release its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on October 28, 2021. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern to discuss these results. You can read further details here

Plantronics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.89 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $22.69 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/21.

Plantronics Inc. (POLY) full year performance was 67.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Plantronics Inc. shares are logging -43.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.50 and $50.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 654717 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Plantronics Inc. (POLY) recorded performance in the market was 5.51%, having the revenues showcasing -13.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.22B, as it employees total of 8200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Plantronics Inc. (POLY)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Plantronics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.29, with a change in the price was noted -2.64. In a similar fashion, Plantronics Inc. posted a movement of -8.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 410,342 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Plantronics Inc. (POLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Plantronics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Plantronics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.93%, alongside a boost of 67.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.02% during last recorded quarter.