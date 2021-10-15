Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is on the roll with an average volume of 895.75K in the recent 3 months

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is priced at $21.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $21.19 and reached a high price of $21.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.00. The stock touched a low price of $20.6805.Recently in News on October 7, 2021, Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call on November 5. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) (“Delek Logistics”) today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing third quarter 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021. A conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, November 5, 2021. You can read further details here

Delek US Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.38 on 02/24/21, with the lowest value was $13.48 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) full year performance was 86.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Delek US Holdings Inc. shares are logging -21.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.92 and $27.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1417204 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) recorded performance in the market was 34.04%, having the revenues showcasing 29.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.53B, as it employees total of 3532 workers.

Specialists analysis on Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Delek US Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.73, with a change in the price was noted +0.60. In a similar fashion, Delek US Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +2.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 904,501 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DK is recording 2.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.64.

Trends and Technical analysis: Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Raw Stochastic average of Delek US Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.42%, alongside a boost of 86.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.92% during last recorded quarter.