Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.79M in the recent 3 months

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) is priced at $4.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.52 and reached a high price of $4.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.53. The stock touched a low price of $4.32.Recently in News on October 6, 2021, Virpax Signs Agreement with Sinclair Research to Initiate Investigational New Drug (IND)-Enabling Studies for AnQlar™. Virpax® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing product candidates for pain management, CNS disorders and anti-viral indications, signed an agreement with Sinclair Research, a leading provider of nonclinical research services, to initiate preclinical studies of AnQlar™. AnQlar is being developed by Virpax as a daily over-the-counter (OTC) prophylactic product for treatment against SARS and influenza. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -86.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.70 and $36.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 725284 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) recorded performance in the market was -25.11%, having the revenues showcasing -13.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.02M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Specialists analysis on Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.92, with a change in the price was noted +0.74. In a similar fashion, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +17.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,319,634 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VRPX is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Trends and Technical analysis: Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX)

Raw Stochastic average of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.86%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.11%. The shares increased approximately by 12.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.30% during last recorded quarter.