Time to Buy Beat-Down Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) is priced at $17.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.17 and reached a high price of $17.67, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.27. The stock touched a low price of $17.00.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, Life Time Announces Closing of $702 Million Initial Public Offering. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (“Life Time”) (NYSE: LTH) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 39,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of $702,000,000 before deducting the underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The shares of Life Time’s common stock began trading on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LTH” on October 7, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -3.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.55 and $18.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4127741 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) recorded performance in the market was -1.97%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.90B, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LTH is recording 1.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.87.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.97%.