Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) market price of $6.49 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) was valued at $4.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.79 while reaching the peak value of $6.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.765. The stock current value is $6.49.

Sono-Tek Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.74 on 10/13/21, with the lowest value was $2.67 for the same time period, recorded on 08/03/21.

Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) full year performance was 66.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sono-Tek Corporation shares are logging 31.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 143.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.67 and $4.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2201493 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) recorded performance in the market was 44.54%, having the revenues showcasing 90.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.62M, as it employees total of 66 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sono-Tek Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.63, with a change in the price was noted +2.29. In a similar fashion, Sono-Tek Corporation posted a movement of +54.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 37,001 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOTK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sono-Tek Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sono-Tek Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.84%, alongside a boost of 66.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 53.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 80.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 90.88% during last recorded quarter.