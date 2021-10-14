RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 376.87K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU), which is $0.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.79 after opening rate of $0.7025 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7003 before closing at $0.69.Recently in News on October 8, 2021, RISE Education Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REDU) today announced that it received a letter (the “Nasdaq Letter”) dated September 27, 2021 from the Listing Qualification Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Listing Rules”). Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s listed securities for the last 30 consecutive business days from August 13, 2021 through September 24, 2021, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). You can read further details here

RISE Education Cayman Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.0000 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.5901 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/21.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) full year performance was -88.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are logging -89.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $7.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 747420 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) recorded performance in the market was -87.78%, having the revenues showcasing -66.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.28M, as it employees total of 3621 workers.

The Analysts eye on RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RISE Education Cayman Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7100, with a change in the price was noted -2.88. In a similar fashion, RISE Education Cayman Ltd posted a movement of -79.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 267,531 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REDU is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.83.

Technical rundown of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

Raw Stochastic average of RISE Education Cayman Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.33%.

Considering, the past performance of RISE Education Cayman Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.18%, alongside a downfall of -88.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.93% during last recorded quarter.