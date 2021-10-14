Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) market price of $12.81 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Janus International Group Inc. (JBI). It is currently valued at $12.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.9658, after setting-off with the price of $11.94. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.60 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.65.Recently in News on October 13, 2021, Janus International Group, Inc. Announces Redemption of Warrants. Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of June 7, 2021 by and between the Company (f/k/a Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc.) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Warrant Agent”) and the Warrant Agreement, dated as of July 15, 2021, by and between the Company and the Warrant Agent (together, the “Warrant Agreements”), for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant (the “Redemption Price”), that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on November 12, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). You can read further details here

Janus International Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) full year performance was 12.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Janus International Group Inc. shares are logging -19.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.91 and $15.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 954142 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) recorded performance in the market was 8.78%, having the revenues showcasing -6.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.63B, as it employees total of 1338 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Janus International Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JBI is recording 2.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.86.

Technical breakdown of Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)

Raw Stochastic average of Janus International Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Janus International Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.65%, alongside a boost of 12.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.12% during last recorded quarter.