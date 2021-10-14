Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.59

At the end of the latest market close, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) was valued at $22.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.73 while reaching the peak value of $24.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.0403. The stock current value is $23.95.Recently in News on October 13, 2021, Greenidge Generation Announces Senior Note Underwriters Will Exercise Option to Purchase Additional Notes. Underwriters Will Exercise Maximum Option of $5.2 Million Bringing Total Offering Size to $55.2 Million. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $60.00 on 09/15/21, with the lowest value was $1.90 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares are logging -60.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.73 and $60.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2660699 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) recorded performance in the market was -44.82%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 983.39M, as it employees total of 780 workers.

Analysts verdict on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.49, with a change in the price was noted +21.43. In a similar fashion, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +850.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,049,375 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GREE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.82%.