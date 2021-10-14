Gear up for the change! TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) has hit the volume of 657989

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) is priced at $3.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.86 and reached a high price of $3.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.89. The stock touched a low price of $2.82.Recently in News on September 30, 2021, TransCode Therapeutics Appoints Zdravka Medarova, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (TransCode) (Nasdaq: RNAZ), an emerging RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics, today announced that Zdravka Medarova, Ph.D., has been appointed as the company’s Chief Technology Officer effective October 1, 2021. Dr. Medarova is a scientific co-founder of TransCode and has served as a member of TransCode’s advisory board since its founding in January 2016. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -54.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.35 and $7.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 657989 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) recorded performance in the market was -39.51%, having the revenues showcasing -9.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.29M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ)

Raw Stochastic average of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.89%.

Considering, the past performance of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.51%. The shares increased approximately by 24.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by 21.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.60% during last recorded quarter.