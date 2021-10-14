Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.29

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is priced at $32.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.22 and reached a high price of $33.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $32.21. The stock touched a low price of $32.00.Recently in News on October 13, 2021, Commercial Metals Company Announces New $350 Million Share Repurchase Program And 17% Increase In Quarterly Dividend. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $350 million. This program will cancel and replace the Company’s existing plan, which had $27 million remaining under its authorization as of August 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Commercial Metals Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.49 on 08/13/21, with the lowest value was $19.44 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) full year performance was 41.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Commercial Metals Company shares are logging -10.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.67 and $36.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2810036 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Commercial Metals Company (CMC) recorded performance in the market was 58.18%, having the revenues showcasing 5.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.98B, as it employees total of 11297 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.78, with a change in the price was noted +1.66. In a similar fashion, Commercial Metals Company posted a movement of +5.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 942,569 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMC is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Technical breakdown of Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Raw Stochastic average of Commercial Metals Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Commercial Metals Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.36%, alongside a boost of 41.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.28% during last recorded quarter.