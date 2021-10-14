BioNTech SE (BNTX) market price of $251.26 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BioNTech SE (BNTX), which is $251.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $250.98 after opening rate of $247.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $244.50 before closing at $249.40.Recently in News on October 4, 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European Union. NEW YORK and MAINZ, Germany, October 4, 2021—Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE, “Pfizer”) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the administration of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose at least six months after the second dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The European Commission (EC) will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision on a variation to the Conditional Marketing Authorization in the near future. If the EC grants the variation regarding a booster dose, the decision will be immediately applicable to all 27 EU member states. You can read further details here

BioNTech SE had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $464.00 on 08/10/21, with the lowest value was $83.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) full year performance was 168.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioNTech SE shares are logging -45.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 233.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $75.35 and $464.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 675177 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioNTech SE (BNTX) recorded performance in the market was 205.94%, having the revenues showcasing 12.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.64B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Specialists analysis on BioNTech SE (BNTX)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the BioNTech SE a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 285.65, with a change in the price was noted +56.41. In a similar fashion, BioNTech SE posted a movement of +28.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,595,875 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNTX is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Trends and Technical analysis: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Raw Stochastic average of BioNTech SE in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 205.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.23%, alongside a boost of 168.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.81% during last recorded quarter.