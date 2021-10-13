Recent Change of 90.07% in the Nutriband Inc. (NTRBW) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nutriband Inc. (NTRBW), which is $2.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.28 after opening rate of $3.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.76 before closing at $1.56.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, Nutriband Inc. Signs Exclusive Manufacturing Agreement for Diocheck(TM) Visual COVID-19 Antibody Indicator Patch. Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a company engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products, contract research and development services and the manufacture of transdermal products, today announced that it has signed an exclusive manufacturing agreement with San Diego-based Diomics for its Diocheck™ technology, a simple way for individuals to monitor for the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) over an extended period of time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nutriband Inc. shares are logging 28.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 248.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $2.30.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1071787 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nutriband Inc. (NTRBW) recorded performance in the market was 104.49%.

Analysts verdict on Nutriband Inc. (NTRBW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nutriband Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Nutriband Inc. (NTRBW): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nutriband Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 104.49%.