Do Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) beta value of 1.00 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN). It is currently valued at $5.72. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.82, after setting-off with the price of $4.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.67 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.75.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, Applied DNA Implements safeCircle™ COVID-19 Testing Program at Sarah Lawrence College. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, announced that safeCircle™, its high-throughput, pooled COVID-19 testing program, has been implemented at Sarah Lawrence College (the “College”) as an addition to the College’s in-house testing practice to monitor for the prevalence of COVID-19 during the College’s Fall 2021 semester. Testing began this week and is available to asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff on a voluntary basis. The College’s population of approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, and staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. You can read further details here

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.64 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $4.65 for the same time period, recorded on 10/08/21.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) full year performance was -28.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares are logging -58.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.65 and $13.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2173733 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) recorded performance in the market was 12.16%, having the revenues showcasing 5.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.96M, as it employees total of 59 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.90, with a change in the price was noted -0.34. In a similar fashion, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted a movement of -5.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 625,605 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APDN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Raw Stochastic average of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Applied DNA Sciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.46%, alongside a downfall of -28.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.15% during last recorded quarter.