Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.82

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is priced at $46.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $48.43 and reached a high price of $48.51, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $48.79. The stock touched a low price of $46.03.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 3Q21 Results on October 26, 2021. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its third quarter 2021 financial results and information relating to its quarterly dividend on October 26, 2021 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com at that time. Chief Executive Officer Eric Colson and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on October 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results. You can read further details here

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.65 on 04/16/21, with the lowest value was $44.60 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) full year performance was 2.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares are logging -19.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.34 and $57.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 802280 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) recorded performance in the market was -7.67%, having the revenues showcasing -8.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.61B, as it employees total of 453 workers.

The Analysts eye on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.62, with a change in the price was noted -4.67. In a similar fashion, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. posted a movement of -9.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 454,779 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APAM is recording 0.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

Technical rundown of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.54%.

Considering, the past performance of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.33%, alongside a boost of 2.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.68% during last recorded quarter.