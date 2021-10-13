Analysts Mean recommendation for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), which is $183.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $187.745 after opening rate of $187.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $182.335 before closing at $185.94.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, NXP Semiconductors Names Bill Betz as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) announced today that Bill Betz has been named NXP’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Betz, formerly Senior Vice President, Business Finance for NXP, replaces Peter Kelly, who – as announced this February – has decided to retire from NXP. Betz will report directly to NXP President and Chief Executive Officer Kurt Sievers. You can read further details here

NXP Semiconductors N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $228.72 on 08/30/21, with the lowest value was $156.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) full year performance was 28.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares are logging -19.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $126.80 and $228.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2980246 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) recorded performance in the market was 15.21%, having the revenues showcasing -10.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.47B, as it employees total of 29000 workers.

Analysts verdict on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the NXP Semiconductors N.V. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 204.84, with a change in the price was noted -16.48. In a similar fashion, NXP Semiconductors N.V. posted a movement of -8.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,213,964 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NXPI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NXP Semiconductors N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.35%, alongside a boost of 28.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.00% during last recorded quarter.