Analysts Mean recommendation for Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) was 2.70: Is this the key time?

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is priced at $17.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.19 and reached a high price of $19.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.29. The stock touched a low price of $17.90.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, Banco Santander Chile: Announces Third Quarter 2021 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call. You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile’s (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Friday October 29, 2021 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 3Q 2021 financial results. The Bank’s Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. The Earnings report will be published on October 29, 2021 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on October 15.To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987. You can read further details here

Banco Santander-Chile had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.15 on 04/21/21, with the lowest value was $17.45 for the same time period, recorded on 07/16/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) full year performance was 30.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco Santander-Chile shares are logging -31.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.31 and $26.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 896462 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) recorded performance in the market was -5.69%, having the revenues showcasing -1.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.46B, as it employees total of 11186 workers.

Specialists analysis on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Banco Santander-Chile a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.98, with a change in the price was noted -2.12. In a similar fashion, Banco Santander-Chile posted a movement of -10.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 435,893 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BSAC is recording 5.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.94.

Trends and Technical analysis: Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander-Chile in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.49%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.07%, alongside a boost of 30.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.81% during last recorded quarter.