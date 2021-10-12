Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) was up 1.16%

At the end of the latest market close, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) was valued at $28.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $29.16 while reaching the peak value of $29.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $28.79. The stock current value is $28.80.Recently in News on September 29, 2021, HSBC Appoints Alyssa Marois as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs. HSBC Bank USA announced today that Alyssa Marois has joined HSBC as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs. She will be based in Washington, D.C. and will report to Christopher Rosello, US Head of Public Affairs. You can read further details here

HSBC Holdings plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.43 on 05/28/21, with the lowest value was $24.31 for the same time period, recorded on 09/20/21.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) full year performance was 43.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HSBC Holdings plc shares are logging -11.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.02 and $32.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4681970 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) recorded performance in the market was 11.15%, having the revenues showcasing 0.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.75B, as it employees total of 222550 workers.

Market experts do have their say about HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the HSBC Holdings plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.27, with a change in the price was noted -2.71. In a similar fashion, HSBC Holdings plc posted a movement of -8.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,077,547 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HSBC is recording 0.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Technical breakdown of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Raw Stochastic average of HSBC Holdings plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of HSBC Holdings plc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.54%, alongside a boost of 43.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.52% during last recorded quarter.