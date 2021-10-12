Recent Change of -8.50% in the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN), which is $20.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.22 after opening rate of $23.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.01 before closing at $22.83.Recently in News on October 7, 2021, Cross Country Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) intends to distribute its earnings press release after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. You can read further details here

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.22 on 10/11/21, with the lowest value was $8.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) full year performance was 187.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -9.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 214.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.65 and $23.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 881538 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) recorded performance in the market was 135.51%, having the revenues showcasing 31.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 780.66M, as it employees total of 1450 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.39, with a change in the price was noted +5.02. In a similar fashion, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of +31.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 317,111 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCRN is recording 0.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Technical breakdown of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Raw Stochastic average of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 135.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.27%, alongside a boost of 187.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.96% during last recorded quarter.